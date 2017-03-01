Danny Heitman's At Random: Tree points to hope of spring
Seemingly early in the season, pink azaleas bloom along the shoreline of University Lake near LSU, Friday, February 17, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La. A sparrow rests on a limb in a blooming azalea bush Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at Girard Park in Lafayette, La.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|8 hr
|Longbow
|109
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|Sholyn
|20,872
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|Why
|35
|black livers matter (Jul '16)
|Mar 2
|Why
|13
|Bob Henderson
|Feb 26
|Redeemed
|3
|Kip Holden appointed to Trump administration job
|Feb 26
|Smokie
|1
|New mayors request
|Feb 25
|justice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC