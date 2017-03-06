Corrections cadet arrested, accused of smuggling contraband
A Louisiana Department of Corrections cadet has been arrested for trying to smuggle drugs and cellphones into a state prison. St. Gabriel Police arrested 29-year-old Jomar Jackson, of Baton Rouge, for felony introduction of contraband Tuesday and transported him to the Iberville Parish Jail.
