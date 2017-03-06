Corrections cadet arrested, accused o...

Corrections cadet arrested, accused of smuggling contraband

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A Louisiana Department of Corrections cadet has been arrested for trying to smuggle drugs and cellphones into a state prison. St. Gabriel Police arrested 29-year-old Jomar Jackson, of Baton Rouge, for felony introduction of contraband Tuesday and transported him to the Iberville Parish Jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Now_What- 20,876
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) Mon Michael 43
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Sun Longbow 109
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Mar 2 Why 35
black livers matter (Jul '16) Mar 2 Why 13
Bob Henderson Feb 26 Redeemed 3
Kip Holden appointed to Trump administration job Feb 26 Smokie 1
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,838 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC