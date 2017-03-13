Corey Amundson appointed acting U.S. ...

Corey Amundson appointed acting U.S. attorney for Baton Rouge area

Corey Amundson has been appointed as the Acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana, an area that covers nine parishes in the Baton Rouge region. by Trump's attorney general , Jeff Sessions.

