Construction begins on natural gas liquefaction plant in West Baton Rouge Parish

Regional start-up NuBlu Energy began construction Friday on its $11 million natural gas liquefaction plant on 19 acres of undeveloped land in West Baton Rouge Parish. The new processing facility, which will be located in the 3400 block of South Riverview Road in Port Allen, is expected to add six new jobs to the local job market with a total estimated payroll of approximately $330,000 annually.

