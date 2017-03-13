Community column for March 14
A new collection of watercolors by Louisiana Watercolor Society artists is on display in the Louisiana State Archives through March 30. Awards for the competition were selected by William Crowell, an award-winning artist from New Orleans: Young Allen, first place; Carol Creel, second place; Pio Lyons, third place; Jo McWilliams and society President Louise Hansen, honorable mentions; and Kathy Miller Stone and Theresa Beaubouef, merits. Shown are, from left, Creel, McWilliams, Hansen, Stone and Beaubouef.
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|20,898
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Mon
|Susan Byers
|44
|Sorry I have not been posting Lately!!
|Sat
|simply thrilled
|4
|Dr. Donald Auzine Arrives at Federal Court Phot... (May '08)
|Mar 10
|ThatGirl
|52
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Mar 8
|Redeemed
|110
|Walk-In Clinic in Baton Rouge
|Mar 7
|joshg1
|1
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|Why
|35
