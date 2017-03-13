Community column for March 14

Community column for March 14

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

A new collection of watercolors by Louisiana Watercolor Society artists is on display in the Louisiana State Archives through March 30. Awards for the competition were selected by William Crowell, an award-winning artist from New Orleans: Young Allen, first place; Carol Creel, second place; Pio Lyons, third place; Jo McWilliams and society President Louise Hansen, honorable mentions; and Kathy Miller Stone and Theresa Beaubouef, merits. Shown are, from left, Creel, McWilliams, Hansen, Stone and Beaubouef.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr tellinitlikeitis 20,898
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) Mon Susan Byers 44
Sorry I have not been posting Lately!! Sat simply thrilled 4
News Dr. Donald Auzine Arrives at Federal Court Phot... (May '08) Mar 10 ThatGirl 52
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Mar 8 Redeemed 110
Walk-In Clinic in Baton Rouge Mar 7 joshg1 1
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Mar 2 Why 35
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,190 • Total comments across all topics: 279,545,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC