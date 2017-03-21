Cluster subdivision ordinance, 'ripe for lawsuits', struck from East Baton Rouge planning rules
The last time a "cluster subdivision" proposal came before the parish planning commission, the debate got so frustrating and personal that the parish started work to dismantle the program. On Monday, the commission voted to simply delete references to cluster subdivisions from their ordinance.
