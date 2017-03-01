CB&I selling Capital Services business to PE firm that hopes to increase jobs in Baton Rouge
CB&I is selling the Capital Services division of its company to a New York-based private equity firm, Veritas Capital. CB&I President and CEO Philip Asherman announced the $755 million deal late Tuesday in an quarterly earnings conference call with analysts.
