Baton Rouge woman to be tried Aug. 28 in death of 82-year-old mother found in deplorable conditions

Advocate staff file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK -- Baton Rouge Police responded to 1081 N. Acadian West in October 2014 in reference to a deceased victim, later identified as Bessie Looney, 82. Due to the condition of both the victim and the residence, police arrested Looney's daughter, Joleslie Looney, 53, and granddaughter, Lauren Looney, 17. Advocate staff file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK -- Baton Rouge Police responded to 1081 N. Acadian West in October 2014 in reference to a deceased victim, later identified as Bessie Looney, 82. Due to the condition of both the victim and the residence, police arrested Looney's daughter, Joleslie Looney, 53, and granddaughter, Lauren Looney, 17. The daughter of an 82-year-old Baton Rouge woman who died in 2014 from a blood infection caused by severely infected bedsores will stand trial Aug. 28 on a manslaughter charge.

