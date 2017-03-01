Baton Rouge woman accused of allowing...

Baton Rouge woman accused of allowing teenage son to steal, hide golf cart and Mercedes

A Baton Rouge woman is accused of allowing her 15-year-old son and his juvenile friend to store a stolen Mercedes-Benz vehicle and a stolen golf cart in her garage, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Department report. Erica Bergeron, 39, was arrested Friday morning after investigators came to her house at 8560 Longwood View Court with a search warrant related to a stolen vehicle, the report says.

