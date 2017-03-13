Baton Rouge therapist's invention steadies hand tremors
Readi-Steadi gloves reduce teacher Mary Johnson's hand tremors enough that she is able to once again demonstrate handwriting techniques to her Twin Oaks Elementary School fourth graders. Twin Oaks Elementary fourth graders hold up their dry erase boards to show their work to teacher Mary Johnson, who uses Readi-Steadi gloves to control her epilepsy-related hand tremors.
