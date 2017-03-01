Baton Rouge rises to No. 2 in 'Site S...

Baton Rouge rises to No. 2 in 'Site Selection' national ranking

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

Baton Rouge climbed three spots on Site Selection magazine's latest ranking of midsize cities with the most success in landing investments for new and expanded corporate facilities, rising from No. 5 in 2015 to No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Granny is a fruit... 20,865
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Thu Why 35
black livers matter (Jul '16) Thu Why 13
Bob Henderson Feb 26 Redeemed 3
Kip Holden appointed to Trump administration job Feb 26 Smokie 1
New mayors request Feb 25 justice 2
Oriental Health Spa (Oct '07) Feb 22 Pussylicker1 25
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,012 • Total comments across all topics: 279,288,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC