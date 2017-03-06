Baton Rouge police: Another man accused in rape, trafficking of 14-year-old girl

A third man has been accused in the rape and trafficking of a 14-year-old girl in October 2015, according to a Baton Rouge Police Department report. Marcus Jacobs, 33, is the third man to be arrested in the case where police say the victim first encountered 37-year-old Corey Williams in October 2015, who then called his friends to have sex with the girl for money, according to a police report.

