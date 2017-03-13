Baton Rouge Pipes and Drums to march in parade this weekend

When the Wearin' of the Green Parade courses through Baton Rouge's Garden District on Saturday, March 18, there will be no fewer than three boisterous and very Irish bagpipe bands. The St. Patrick's Day celebration is a showcase of homemade floats and green Carnival-style beads mixed in with recycled beads from recent Mardi Gras parades.

