Baton Rouge Pipes and Drums to march in parade this weekend
When the Wearin' of the Green Parade courses through Baton Rouge's Garden District on Saturday, March 18, there will be no fewer than three boisterous and very Irish bagpipe bands. The St. Patrick's Day celebration is a showcase of homemade floats and green Carnival-style beads mixed in with recycled beads from recent Mardi Gras parades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 min
|mexico
|20,904
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Mon
|Susan Byers
|44
|Sorry I have not been posting Lately!!
|Mar 11
|simply thrilled
|4
|Dr. Donald Auzine Arrives at Federal Court Phot... (May '08)
|Mar 10
|ThatGirl
|52
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Mar 8
|Redeemed
|110
|Walk-In Clinic in Baton Rouge
|Mar 7
|joshg1
|1
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|Why
|35
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC