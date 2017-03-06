Baton Rouge North Economic Development District will not see tax money until later than hoped

Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Lloyd Baptiste, who has shopped at the original Hi Nabor Supermarket at 7201 Winbourne Ave. in north Baton Rouge, wheels his cart to his car recently. The family-owned store, started by the late Sam Crifasi in 1963, is one of three operated by seven of his children, and is one of the grocery mainstays in north Baton Rouge.

