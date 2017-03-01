Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette a...

Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette area People in Business for March 5, 2017

CBRE Group Inc. has named Keith Richard as vice president, overseeing valuation and advisory services in Baton Rouge that include appraisal, property condition, market studies, feasibilities, underwriting due-diligence, environmental, zoning and telecommunication. Richard was a commercial appraiser at Cook, Moore & Associates.

