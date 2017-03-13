Baton Rouge law enforcement leaders to Trump administration: Keep Walt Green as U.S. attorney

Local law enforcement leaders and elected officials are asking the Trump administration to keep Walt Green as the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana, an area that covers the Baton Rouge region and spans 9 parishes. Green, whose office is heavily involved in the investigation into the police killing of Alton Sterling , is one of 46 U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Barack Obama asked to resign Friday by the Trump administration's attorney general , Jeff Sessions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.