Baton Rouge law enforcement leaders t...

Baton Rouge law enforcement leaders to Trump administration: Keep Walt Green as U.S. attorney

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Local law enforcement leaders and elected officials are asking the Trump administration to keep Walt Green as the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana, an area that covers the Baton Rouge region and spans 9 parishes. Green, whose office is heavily involved in the investigation into the police killing of Alton Sterling , is one of 46 U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Barack Obama asked to resign Friday by the Trump administration's attorney general , Jeff Sessions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Shout It Out Loud 20,901
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) Mon Susan Byers 44
Sorry I have not been posting Lately!! Mar 11 simply thrilled 4
News Dr. Donald Auzine Arrives at Federal Court Phot... (May '08) Mar 10 ThatGirl 52
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Mar 8 Redeemed 110
Walk-In Clinic in Baton Rouge Mar 7 joshg1 1
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Mar 2 Why 35
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,062 • Total comments across all topics: 279,556,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC