Baton Rouge judge who overturned unanimous murder verdict, later reversed, sets new sentencing date

A state judge who reduced a jury's unanimous murder verdict to negligent homicide, only to be reversed by an appeals court, has set a new sentencing date for the Baton Rouge man convicted in the 2013 shooting death his brother-in-law. Derrick Bland, 51, was scheduled to be sentenced Monday, but prosecutor Leslie Chambers told District Judge Trudy White that the Louisiana Supreme Court has yet to rule on an appeal filed by Bland's court-appointed attorneys.

