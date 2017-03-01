Baton Rouge General Mid City campus adds Hospice of Baton Rouge administrative offices
Baton Rouge General has added The Hospice of Baton Rouge's administrative offices to the list of tenants at the hospital's Mid City campus. The Hospice of Baton Rouge will move the administrative offices in April from Siegen Lane, where they have been for more than 17 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Lilith
|20,862
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|10 hr
|Why
|35
|black livers matter (Jul '16)
|10 hr
|Why
|13
|Bob Henderson
|Feb 26
|Redeemed
|3
|Kip Holden appointed to Trump administration job
|Feb 26
|Smokie
|1
|New mayors request
|Feb 25
|justice
|2
|Oriental Health Spa (Oct '07)
|Feb 22
|Pussylicker1
|25
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC