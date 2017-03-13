Baton Rouge firm completes acquisition of Mexican specialty drug maker
OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, a Baton Rouge-based firm that has developed a prostate cancer treatment known as ProsaVax, has completed the acquisition of Mexican specialty drug maker Vitel Laboratorios S.A. The international acquisition occurred several months after it was originally planned due to the complex nature of the deal, says OncBioMune President and Chief Financial Officer Andrew Kucharchuk. Under the terms of the deal, which is structured as an all-stock transaction, OncBioMune also will get two over-the-counter drugs-one that treats constipation and the other that treats stress-that Vitel is licensed to sell in Mexico, a news release says.
