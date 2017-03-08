Baton Rouge-based LNG, petrochemical exporter expanding Cameron Parish footprint
G2 LNG , a liquefied natural gas export company with headquarters in Baton Rouge, is expanding its Cameron Parish export facility by 500 acres, the company announced Thursday. When completed, the development will cover 1,266 acres along the Calcasieu Ship Channel about three miles inland from the Gulf of Mexico, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
