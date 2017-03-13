Baton Rouge-area Catholics can eat meat Friday for St. Patrick's Day, bishop says
The penitent receive ashes from Bishop Robert Muench, right foreground, and Father Paul Counce, right background, as part of Ash Wednesday devotionals to start the season of 40 days of Lent at St. Joesph Cathedral Wednesday March 1, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.. In observation of St. Patrick's Day, Diocese of Baton Rouge Bishop Robert Muench has granted a special dispensation, permitting Catholics to eat meat, the diocese announced Wednesday.
