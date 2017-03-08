Baker Police bookings for Feb. 16-23, 2017
The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department from Feb. 16-23. CARTER, BARNEY: 44, 3827 Cherry St., Zachary, home improvement fraud, driving under suspension and fugitive warrant from Zachary Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|econ prof
|20,883
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Wed
|Redeemed
|110
|Walk-In Clinic in Baton Rouge
|Tue
|joshg1
|1
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Mar 6
|Michael
|43
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|Why
|35
|black livers matter (Jul '16)
|Mar 2
|Why
|13
|Bob Henderson
|Feb 26
|Redeemed
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC