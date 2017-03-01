As plaza gives way to greenspace, Baton Rouge law enforcement memorial on the move

Officers in sculpture in Law Enforcement Memorial, donated to the city of Baton Rouge by the Fraternal Order of Police, May 15, 1992, seen Friday, March 3, 2017 in the plaza behind City-Parish Hall. The memorial will be relocated, and the plaza it occupies is slated for demolition, to be turned into additional greenspace adjacent to Galvez Plaza and 'The Crest' canopy sculpture that rises above the plaza's stage.

