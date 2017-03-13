As it marks 70 years of supplying the...

As it marks 70 years of supplying the Gulf South with fresh produce,...

Capitol City Produce celebrates its 70th anniversary in April, but the company's roots in the produce delivery world reach back more than a century, to when founder Vincent Charles Ferachi arrived as a young boy with his family from their native Sicily. Part of the wave of Italian immigrants who landed in south Louisiana in the 1890s, Ferachi's father worked on sugar cane farms in Iberville Parish and sold home grown vegetables on the side.

