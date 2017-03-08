Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, first lady honor essay contest winners

From left are Donna Edwards, Keely Falgout, Maddison Oakes, Breyell Carter, Gov. John Bel Edwards, Joey Alexander, Mary Lucille Stuckey and Caitlyn Martinez. From left are Donna Edwards, Keely Falgout, Maddison Oakes, Breyell Carter, Gov. John Bel Edwards, Joey Alexander, Mary Lucille Stuckey and Caitlyn Martinez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.