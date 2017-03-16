Around Zachary for March 16, 2017

Around Zachary for March 16, 2017

Don't miss out on your chance to help out local heroes by joining the Super Hero 5K Fun Run/Walk sponsored by the Zachary Rotary Club and benefiting police, fire and EMS. This family-friendly fundraiser will kick off at 8:30 a.m. March 25 with a 1-mile Fun Run followed by a 5K race through the Americana Development in Zachary.

