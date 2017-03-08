Are more high school options in the cards for southeastern East Baton Rouge Parish?

Chromebooks in use by, from left, Savannah Ashford, 11, Anthony Terry-Rojas, 11, George Chennalt, 12, Justin Pollock, 11, and Melany Aracil, 12, in teacher Renee Randolph's sixth grade English class Friday, March 10, 2017 at Mayfair Elementary School. A physical education class doing an art project because of rainy weather meets inside the 'cafetorium' room, with its in-disrepair ceiling, Friday, March 10, 2017 at Mayfair Elementary School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.