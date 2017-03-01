After heart attack, blues legend Henry Gray says, 'I'm going to stay playing my piano'
Henry Gray performs at the 2016 Baton Rouge Blues Fest. Gray, 92, is booked for this year's fest as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Granny is a fruit...
|20,865
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Why
|35
|black livers matter (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Why
|13
|Bob Henderson
|Feb 26
|Redeemed
|3
|Kip Holden appointed to Trump administration job
|Feb 26
|Smokie
|1
|New mayors request
|Feb 25
|justice
|2
|Oriental Health Spa (Oct '07)
|Feb 22
|Pussylicker1
|25
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC