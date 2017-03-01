After fatal shooting, Baton Rouge police investigates whether two...

Two Baton Rouge police officers are under investigation by the department's internal affairs unit after allegations that they failed to respond to a report of shots fired last month following a fatal shooting in Scotlandville, according to several law enforcement officials familiar with the inquiry. The officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Mills Avenue around 2 a.m. Feb. 14 after a shooting was detected by ShotSpotter microphones in the area, according to the sources, who spoke with The Advocate on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

