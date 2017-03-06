A story within a story: Theatre Baton Rouge opens "The Drowsy Chaperone" on March 10
The Man in the Chair, played by Terry Byars, brings his version of his favorite musical to life in his apartment in Theatre Baton Rouge's 'The Drowsy Chaperone.' 'The Drowsy Chaperone' takes place on the eve of the wedding of Janet and Robert, played by Marion Bienvenu and Austin Ventura.
