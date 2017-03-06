A story within a story: Theatre Baton...

A story within a story: Theatre Baton Rouge opens "The Drowsy Chaperone" on March 10

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

The Man in the Chair, played by Terry Byars, brings his version of his favorite musical to life in his apartment in Theatre Baton Rouge's 'The Drowsy Chaperone.' 'The Drowsy Chaperone' takes place on the eve of the wedding of Janet and Robert, played by Marion Bienvenu and Austin Ventura.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Walk-In Clinic in Baton Rouge 5 hr joshg1 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Now_What- 20,876
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) Mon Michael 43
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Mar 5 Longbow 109
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Mar 2 Why 35
black livers matter (Jul '16) Mar 2 Why 13
Bob Henderson Feb 26 Redeemed 3
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,095 • Total comments across all topics: 279,386,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC