'225 Dine': Baton Rouge bars and restaurants usher in spring with light cocktails
With the spring season kicking into full swing, local bars and restaurants are swapping heavy cocktails made with dark liquors for light, flavorful drinks. So if you're wondering what to order at local restaurants this season, Kelli Paxton, manager of Radio Bar on Government Street, says the bar is brightening up its cocktail menu with light, fruity flavors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|Dr. Donald Auzine Arrives at Federal Court Phot... (May '08)
|6 hr
|ThatGirl
|52
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Wed
|Redeemed
|110
|Walk-In Clinic in Baton Rouge
|Mar 7
|joshg1
|1
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Mar 6
|Michael
|43
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|Why
|35
|black livers matter (Jul '16)
|Mar 2
|Why
|13
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC