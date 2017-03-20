2017 St. Patrick's Day parade rolls t...

2017 St. Patrick's Day parade rolls through Baton Rouge

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

There was no shortage of Irish flare Saturday, as the annual St. Patrick's Day parade rolled through Baton Rouge. The Whitney Bank branch on Country Club Road was robbed Saturday morning, authorities confirmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr HELL YEAH 20,923
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) Mar 13 Susan Byers 44
Sorry I have not been posting Lately!! Mar 11 simply thrilled 4
News Dr. Donald Auzine Arrives at Federal Court Phot... (May '08) Mar 10 ThatGirl 52
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Mar 8 Redeemed 110
Walk-In Clinic in Baton Rouge Mar 7 joshg1 1
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Mar 2 Why 35
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,373 • Total comments across all topics: 279,655,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC