17-year-old arrested Friday morning at McKinley High after gun found on campus

A 17-year-old student at McKinley High School was arrested Friday morning after a drug and weapon search at the school uncovered a gun in the teen's parked vehicle, according to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. Tyrese James, of Baton Rouge, was arrested after a .40 caliber handgun was found in his car Friday around 9 a.m. An East Baton Rouge School Board Security officer noticed something that appeared to be a top of the gun that was located under the driver's seat of a silver Lexus.

