Woman rescues injured officer by jumping on suspect's back during struggle
A Good Samaritan is credited with stepping in and rescuing a Baton Rouge police officer who was being attacked by a suspect during a traffic stop. The Baton Rouge Police Department gave a special thank you on its Facebook page to Vickie Williams-Tillman, 56, for assisting the officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 min
|Alihra
|20,849
|black livers matter (Jul '16)
|4 hr
|blue devil
|15
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|4 hr
|blue devil
|34
|Hispanic tax filers
|4 hr
|blue devil
|2
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|7 hr
|dieselgypsy
|108
|Great IDEA if we ALL DO THIS
|Feb 17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|1
|My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP!
|Feb 10
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC