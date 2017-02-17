Woman rescues injured officer by jump...

Woman rescues injured officer by jumping on suspect's back during struggle

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KCTV5

A Good Samaritan is credited with stepping in and rescuing a Baton Rouge police officer who was being attacked by a suspect during a traffic stop. The Baton Rouge Police Department gave a special thank you on its Facebook page to Vickie Williams-Tillman, 56, for assisting the officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 min Alihra 20,849
black livers matter (Jul '16) 4 hr blue devil 15
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) 4 hr blue devil 34
Hispanic tax filers 4 hr blue devil 2
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) 7 hr dieselgypsy 108
Great IDEA if we ALL DO THIS Feb 17 Sarah 2nd Grade 1
My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP! Feb 10 Jeremy 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,290 • Total comments across all topics: 279,028,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC