Welcoming strangers in a strange land: Baton Rouge's Jewish teens...

Teens share snacks and talk during the Baton Rouge Federation of Temple Youth's meet and greet with foriegn refugees on February 5, 2017 at Beth Shalom Synagogue Chaona Ikabelo makes friendship bracelets during the Baton Rouge Federation of Temple Youth's meet and greet with foriegn refugees on February 5, 2017 at Beth Shalom Synagogue Teens are taught to make oragami swans during the Baton Rouge Federation of Temple Youth's meet and greet with foriegn refugees on February 5, 2017 at Beth Shalom Synagogue Asmaa Almakhzom makes a friendship bracelet during the Baton Rouge Federation of Temple Youth's meet and greet with foriegn refugees on February 5, 2017 at Beth Shalom Synagogue Mohammad Almakhzom kiks around a soccer ball during the Baton Rouge Federation of Temple Youth's meet and greet with foriegn refugees on February 5, 2017 at Beth Shalom Synagogue Ahmad Almakhzom kicks around a ... (more)

