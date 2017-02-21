Walker man arrested on two counts of ...

Walker man arrested on two counts of vehicular homicide in Jan. 6 double crash

A Walker man is accused of driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 110 north, causing an accident that left two men dead and others injured, according to a Baton Rouge Police Department report. Police said White was driving the wrong direction on I-110 when he struck another car head-on around 3:30 a.m. A freightliner then crashed into those vehicles, hitting good Samaritans who were trying to help the first set of victims.

