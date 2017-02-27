Unveiling of Baton Rouge BikeShare program planned for fall 2017
Baton Rouge residents looking for another way to get around the city will have a new option this fall when the city's first bike-share program launches. The first of three phases will focus on downtown, LSU, the university lakes and Southern University with 500 bikes and 50 docking stations, Baton Rouge BikeShare Director Lindsey West said.
