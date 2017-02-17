Two men arrested in two fatal shootin...

Two men arrested in two fatal shootings and one attempted murder in Baton Rouge; third suspect so...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Kendric Francis, 20, of 1555 Duchess Drive, and Berkelin Terrell Scott, 26, of 5122 Enterprise St., were arrested in connection to the separate Tuesday murders of Roosevelt Florida and Marcus Anthony Holmes. The men are also suspected in the Jan. 20 shooting of a man in the 9100 block of Tracey Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 41 min Nate Higgers 20,840
Hispanic tax filers 22 hr Why 1
Great IDEA if we ALL DO THIS Fri Sarah 2nd Grade 1
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Feb 13 TTRR 102
My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP! Feb 10 Jeremy 2
Sorry I have not been posting Lately!! Feb 10 Sarah 2nd Grade 3
Hello any LOCAL N(EYE)GGERS! Feb 9 Jeremy 1
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,020 • Total comments across all topics: 278,989,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC