Two men arrested in two fatal shootings and one attempted murder in Baton Rouge; third suspect so...
Kendric Francis, 20, of 1555 Duchess Drive, and Berkelin Terrell Scott, 26, of 5122 Enterprise St., were arrested in connection to the separate Tuesday murders of Roosevelt Florida and Marcus Anthony Holmes. The men are also suspected in the Jan. 20 shooting of a man in the 9100 block of Tracey Court.
