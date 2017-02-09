Two Baton Rouge women accused of disaster fraud in August floods, attorney general says
Aerials of severe weather flooding in East Baton Rouge Parish on Monday August 15, 2016. A National Guard vehicle turns west on Prescott Avenue off of N. Foster Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry I have not been posting Lately!!
|10 hr
|Blacks
|2
|My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP!
|16 hr
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|1
|Hello any LOCAL N(EYE)GGERS!
|16 hr
|Jeremy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|75 Zachary High students are now published authors
|Wed
|T Williams
|2
|New mayors request
|Feb 6
|Wondering
|1
|Bob Henderson
|Feb 5
|memphisbelle1
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC