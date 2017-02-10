Two Baton Rouge Uber drivers arrested on DWI, one with a passenger, police say
Two drivers for the popular ride-hailing app Uber were arrested on DWIs Thursday night and police say one driver had a passenger at the time. Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman L'Jean McKneely said this was the first time there was an issue with Uber drivers drinking and driving that he knows of.
