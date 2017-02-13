'Tosh.0' host Daniel Tosh bringing stand-up comedy show to Baton Rouge in April

Daniel Tosh, host of the Comedy Central show "Tosh.0," will bring his stand-up comedy show to Baton Rouge on April 27. The show, featuring Tosh and writers and comedians from the television show, will be at 8 p.m. at the Raising Cane's River Center. Tickets, ranging from $20 to $75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 17 at Livenation.com , Ticketmaster and at the Raising Cane's River Center Box Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.