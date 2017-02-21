The Rundown: Clock winding down on Louisiana Legislature's special session

As Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, left, and Rep. Polly Thomas, R-Metairie, right, watch, House Spreaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, center, appears before the Senate Finance Committee to present his House Concurrent Resolution 1 that would help in the effort to close the budget deficit Tuesday Feb. 21, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La. Today in The Rundown: The clock is ticking on a deficit-closing budget deal; a date has been set for the special election to replace Troy Brown in the Senate; State Police probe grabs the governor's attention; and more.

