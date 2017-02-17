The Latest: La. House considering how...

The Latest: La. House considering how deeply to cut budget

Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A state lawmaker has shelved his budget-rebalancing proposal to slash $188 million from state spending over the remaining four months of the financial year. The House is instead taking up a different cut proposal with fewer reductions than Edmonds sought, a proposal by Republican Rep. Cameron Henry.

