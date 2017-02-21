Suspect arrested in early morning sho...

Suspect arrested in early morning shooting that left woman paralyzed from chest down

Carl Thompson Jr., 46, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the case.

