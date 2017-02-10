State prison head pushes for more programs like Baton Rouge Day Reporting Center

As District Attorney Hillar Moore III, center, and Pete Fremin, Director LA Probations & Parole, right, watch, Judge Anthony Marabella Jr., left, makes a point, during a get together with Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc before a tour. Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc visited the Baton Rouge Day Reporting Center and gave a tour to local dignitaries Friday Feb. 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.