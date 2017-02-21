State Police officials under fire for...

State Police officials under fire for expensive road trip

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Mike Edmonson, pictured in this undated file photo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hispanic tax filers 7 hr Why 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr mexico 20,850
black livers matter (Jul '16) 21 hr blue devil 15
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) 21 hr blue devil 34
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) 23 hr dieselgypsy 108
Great IDEA if we ALL DO THIS Feb 17 Sarah 2nd Grade 1
My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP! Feb 10 Jeremy 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,130 • Total comments across all topics: 279,045,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC