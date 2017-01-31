State Police: Baton Rouge woman struc...

State Police: Baton Rouge woman struck by vehicle, killed trying to...

Read more: The Advocate

A 53-year-old Baton Rouge woman died after she was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a highway in Ascension Parish on Tuesday night, Louisiana State Police said. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Airline Highway south of La.

