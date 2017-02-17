Sierra Club calls for action on long-...

Sierra Club calls for action on long-polluted Devil's Swamp in north Baton Rouge

For years, Rollins Environmental Services released toxic chemicals into the wetlands, and regulators have warned residents not to swim in the area or eat fish or crustaceans from the water. The state found Polychlorinated Biphenyls - or PCBs - in the 1980s, and in 2004 about 12 square miles of the swamp were declared a Superfund hazardous materials site by the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

