'She was so precious': Grandfather IDs 5-year-old killed in Cedarwood apartment fire

Men inspect the units destroyed by a fire where Treasure Ann Hadley, 5, lost her life Tuesday evening, January 31, 2017, at the Cedarwood Apartment complex on Cedarcrest Avenue in Baton Rouge, La. A memorial of toys, flowers and balloons sits near where Treasure Ann Hadley, 5, lost her life after a fire ripped through her apartment and neighboring units Tuesday evening, January 31, 2017, at the Cedarwood Apartment complex on Cedarcrest Avenue in Baton Rouge, La.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.