'She was so precious': Grandfather ID...

'She was so precious': Grandfather IDs 5-year-old killed in Cedarwood apartment fire

January 31, 2017

Men inspect the units destroyed by a fire where Treasure Ann Hadley, 5, lost her life Tuesday evening, January 31, 2017, at the Cedarwood Apartment complex on Cedarcrest Avenue in Baton Rouge, La. A memorial of toys, flowers and balloons sits near where Treasure Ann Hadley, 5, lost her life after a fire ripped through her apartment and neighboring units Tuesday evening, January 31, 2017, at the Cedarwood Apartment complex on Cedarcrest Avenue in Baton Rouge, La.

Baton Rouge, LA

