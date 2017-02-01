Second suspect named in fatal armed r...

Second suspect named in fatal armed robbery near Denham Springs

Read more: The Advocate

A second suspect has been named in the Jan. 18 armed robbery that resulted in the death of a Baton Rouge man, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Wednesday. Tremal L. Scott, 26, of 4728 Greenridge Drive in Baton Rouge, is wanted on one count each of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

